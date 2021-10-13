Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,871,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.03% of Latch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. Latch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

