Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 32,443 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,041,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

