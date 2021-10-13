Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 590,801 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590,801 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.05% of EPR Properties worth $41,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

