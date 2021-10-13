Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.10

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 13103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

