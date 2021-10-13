Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Financial Analysis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 22.06% -59.21% 17.67% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Match Group and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $165.65, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Match Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 18.35 $128.56 million $2.00 79.27 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Rover Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

