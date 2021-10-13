Matson (NYSE:MATX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Matson (NYSE:MATX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

MATX opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.98. Matson has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $61,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

