Matthew Ryan Kane Buys 11,299 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Ryan Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of Akerna stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 471,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Research analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 243,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Akerna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

