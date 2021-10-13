Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MZDAY. UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

