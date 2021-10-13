McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Position Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $125,622,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $33,385,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,888,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

