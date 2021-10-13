McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 110,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,207,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
MUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
The company has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063,008 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $11,509,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,153,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,119 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.