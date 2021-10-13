McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 110,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,207,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

MUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 1,941.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,735,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063,008 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $11,509,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,153,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,575,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,119 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

