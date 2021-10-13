MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.55

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.17. MediWound shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 56,493 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.54.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $3,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter worth $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

