Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Meggitt (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Meggitt to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 744.20 ($9.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.23. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 771.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 582.03.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

