Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

