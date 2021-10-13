Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, an increase of 224.0% from the September 15th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

MSB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,288. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $471.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

