Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $8.87 million and $349,643.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

