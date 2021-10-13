Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MEOH stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Methanex by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

