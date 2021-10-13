Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.