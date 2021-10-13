Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 212,146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $292.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.