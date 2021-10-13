Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAA. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $193.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.