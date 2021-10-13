Mirova Acquires Shares of 18,000 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $288,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $12,951,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $4,930,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 10,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,517. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 96.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

