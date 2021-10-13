Mirova Has $520,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mirova lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

