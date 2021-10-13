Mirova Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Sysco were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.98. 30,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,550. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

