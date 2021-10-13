MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $721.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.24 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $589.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,635. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

