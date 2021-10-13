Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company’s operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE:MEG opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,513,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 163,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.