Morgan Stanley Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $88.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The firm has a market cap of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.