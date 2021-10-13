Morgan Stanley Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.50 ($118.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.29 ($96.81).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €63.32 ($74.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.45.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.