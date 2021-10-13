Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MRPLY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $17.94.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

