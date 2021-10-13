MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

MSCI stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $597.14. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.33. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

