M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.99.

MTB stock opened at $150.69 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

