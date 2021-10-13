M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $172.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.
MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.
Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.69 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,696.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
