M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $172.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.69 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,696.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

