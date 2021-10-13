Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 10,950.0% in September

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 10,950.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

