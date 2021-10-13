Murchinson Ltd. Acquires Shares of 150,000 Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Panbela Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

PBLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,837. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panbela Therapeutics Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.