Murchinson Ltd. Invests $1.33 Million in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $63,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,710,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 49,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

