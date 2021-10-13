Murchinson Ltd. Invests $5.19 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Biogen by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,293. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.90.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

