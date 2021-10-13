Murchinson Ltd. Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Coherent accounts for 0.9% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.70. 3,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.45. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

