Natixis Acquires 517,105 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Natixis raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 257.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,105 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $111,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.51. 754,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,546,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $482.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.