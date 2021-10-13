Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,660 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

