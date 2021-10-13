Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O-I Glass by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 34.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 420,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

