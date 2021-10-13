Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 163.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 917.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 237,847 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of CARA opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.24 million, a P/E ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

