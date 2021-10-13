Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $221,000 in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

