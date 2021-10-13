Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 86,635 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.