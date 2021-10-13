Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $262,000 Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

