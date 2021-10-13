Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

