Natixis Buys 464,636 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $88,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $5,072,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,530 shares of company stock worth $6,753,209 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.