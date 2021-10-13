Natixis Has $101.18 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,212,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $101,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.03. 7,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,029. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

