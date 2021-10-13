Natixis Has $150.90 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 302.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Netflix were worth $150,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.32.

NFLX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $624.44. 56,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,705. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

