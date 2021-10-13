Natixis Has $78.46 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Natixis increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $78,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Truist boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.92.

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $693.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,885. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $769.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

