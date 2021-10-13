Natixis Investment Managers International Acquires New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

ELAN stock remained flat at $$32.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,055. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

