Natixis Investment Managers International Buys 7,325 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after acquiring an additional 86,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

