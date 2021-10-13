Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,935 shares during the period. Popular accounts for about 0.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Popular were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 4.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 12.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BPOP traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

